Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s Badhaai Do Trailer will out Tomorrow! Trailer of Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer ‘Badhaai Do’ to release tomorrow!

News oi-Salman Khan

Actor Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s film Badhaai Do has been in the news for a long time and this time there is a big bang. The makers of Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer ‘Badhaai Do’ have shared a new poster of the film along with the announcement of the trailer release yesterday. Dressed as bride and groom, Bhumi and Rajkumar are seen covering each other’s faces in the stunning poster. These posters are going viral very fast after coming out and people have liked it a lot.

Fans are constantly commenting on this poster on social media and are waiting for the release date of the film. The actors shared the same poster with different captions with their fans on their respective social media handles.

Rajkumar wrote, “Tomorrow is our trailer. If you want to congratulate tomorrow, you can give it the same way today. #BadhaaiDoInCinemas Can’t keep it a secret anymore, Badhaai Do trailer will come tomorrow.”

Bhumi wrote, ‘Hey man, now this secret will be out tomorrow! Kyuki tomorrow is coming our trailer and we are coming to theatres. Oh my god, I am so excited.’

Fans were waiting for the trailer of this film for a long time and at this time people are very excited. Time will tell how this Harshvardhan Kulkarni film proves to be. For a long time, Bhumi Pednekar has not been a part of any great film. It is being said that she will make a strong comeback with this film.

January 24, 2022

english summary Bollywood Actor Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s Badhaai Do Trailer will out Tomorrow! Read the details which is viral now.

Story first published: Monday, January 24, 2022, 13:05 [IST]