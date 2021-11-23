Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor’s film title as Mr and Mrs Mahi announced! Announcement of Rajkumar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor’s new film ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’

News oi-Salman Khan

Rajkummar Rao and Jhanvi Kapoor will be seen sharing the screen once again in Mr & Mrs Mahi. The film was recently announced by producer Karan Johar. It is being said that this film will be based on a great story. Mr and Mrs Mahi has a cricket connection. The film will be released in cinemas on 7 October 2022. A cricket ball is seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi’s announcement video and the caption is…

“No dream is ever achieved alone”. The film, starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, will be directed by Sharan Sharma. Producer Karan Johar wrote, “One dream, two hearts chased.

Introducing #MrAndMrsMahi, directed by Sharan Sharma, who is back with yet another heartwarming story to tell with a touch of his magic! This movie starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor.

See you in cinemas on October 7, 2022.” After this announcement of Karan Johar, the film is being discussed and people are waiting for this day.

Sharing the teaser video of Mr & Mrs Mahi, Janhvi Kapoor wrote, “Time to pad up – this is going to be a journey of two hearts chasing a dream #MrAndMrsMahi, on 7th October, 2022 for the ones near you. Coming to cinemas.” It is certain that both the stars will explode. These two were seen together sometime back and the name of the film was Roohi.

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also Karan Johar will return to direction after a long time, the film will be announced today | Karan Johar is making a strong comeback in direction, creating panic by sharing VIDEO Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Bollywood Actor Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor’s film title as Mr and Mrs Mahi announced! Fans exited for this film.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 17:18 [IST]