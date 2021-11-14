Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha wedding preparations started

Bollywood’s famous actors Rajkumar Rao and Patralekha are dating each other for the past several years, but now they are going to tie the knot soon. Since last Saturday, the preparations and rituals of both of them have started at a resort in Chandigarh. The special thing is that pictures and videos related to their wedding rituals are also becoming fiercely viral on social media, in which the couple’s style is really worth watching. There was a lot of excitement among their fans regarding the marriage of Rajkumar Rao and Patralekha.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha got engaged on the previous day, the videos and photos related to which are attracting a lot of attention of the people. On this special occasion of engagement, where the bride i.e. Patralekha appeared in a white gown, Rajkumar Rao appeared in a white outfit matching his bride.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha also wore rings to each other in a romantic style. To propose the actress, Rajkummar Rao first sat down on his knee, but before he could wear the ring, Patralekha sat on his knees and put him on the ring. After this both of them also did a romantic dance together.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha were also seen posing with the family in some of their pictures. Some Bollywood stars also graced the ceremony, including Farah Khan, Saqib Saleem and Huma Qureshi. Let us inform that actress Patralekha had mentioned about her and Rajkumar Rao’s marriage in an interview given to ‘Humans of Bombay’.

Patralekha had told that Rajkummar Rao had seen her in an advertisement for the first time and at the same time thought that he would marry her one day. Patralekha had told about Rajkummar Rao, “Once he was getting late to meet me. In such a situation, he stopped the cab near the airport and immediately came to Juhu.

Talking about the actor, Patralekha further said, “Not only this, even when we used to earn very little money, even then he gifted me my favorite bag, which was very expensive. But when we were in London someone stole it. I even called him crying but he advised me to keep calm.” Let us tell you that Rajkumar Rao and Patralekha were seen together in the film ‘Citylights’ in the year 2014.

