Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa kick off their wedding ceremonies see dreamy pictures | Wedding rituals of Rajkumar Rao and Patralekha begin, see photos

ring dance

After wearing the ring to Patralekha, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha were seen doing a close dance together. His friend shared this video on his Instagram from where it quickly went viral.

very private ceremony

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha are getting married in a very private ceremony and the media was not even aware of it. Even when this news came out, no one could confirm the date of marriage.

pictures with friends

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha’s friends shared pictures with them and only then it was confirmed that both are getting married today.

Farah Khan has joined

Filmmaker Farah Khan has also been a part of the three-day event. This picture of Farah Khan has become quite viral. It is believed that film director Hansal Mehta can also be a part of this marriage.

Huma Qureshi – Saqib Saleem

Brother-sister duo Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem have also become a part of this marriage. Huma Qureshi is a very good friend of Patralekhaa.

bride having fun

Patralekha, the bride who happens to be having fun with friends.

first picture

The first picture of the bride to be had went viral. Then it was confirmed that finally this marriage is going to happen.