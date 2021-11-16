Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s wedding reception- Newly wed couple strikes a pose with Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha tied the knot on November 15. Some pictures of the grand wedding in Chandigarh and then the reception have also come out. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also attended this wedding. Manohar Lal Khattar has congratulated the couple by sharing a picture with Rajkumar Rao and Patralekha.

Wishing the couple on social media, the Chief Minister wrote- “Blessings and successful married life to the bride and groom by attending the wedding ceremony of Bollywood’s famous actors Rajkumar Rao and Patralekha in Chandigarh.”

Let us tell you, Rajkumar and Patralekha are in relationship with each other since 2010. Rajkumar first saw Patralekha in an advertisement film and at the same time fell in love with him. At the same time, Patralekha saw Rajkumar for the first time in the film ‘Love, Sex Aur Dhoka’. Both have known each other from the time when they were struggling to earn work in the film industry.

Sharing pictures from his wedding, Rajkummar Rao wrote- “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun.. today I married my best friend, my family, my everything. Today my husband for me.” There is no greater happiness than being called Patralekha.. Here’s to forever .. and beyond ️”

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha got engaged in Chandigarh on Saturday and threw a party at The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort in Chandigarh. Apart from filmmaker Farah Khan and actor Saqib Saleem, some of his very close friends attended the party.

