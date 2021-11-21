Rajkummar Rao asks wife Patralekhaa to put sindoor on his forehead. Rajkumar Rao got his demand filled with letters, wept after seeing the bride
bride going to the mandap
Patralekha reached the mandap with her mother and brother. Together was his pet dog. During this, on seeing Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha gestured to him while making a heart for her future husband.
first look at the bride
At the same time, Rajkumar Rao also responded to the gesture of Patralekha without any delay. Rajkummar Rao had told in an interview that Patralekha’s mother when she met him for the first time said, “I think you are the last boy my daughter is meeting.”
Farah Khan performed the rituals
While Rajkummar Rao welcomed Patralekha into the mandap with whistles, his special friend Farah Khan was present on behalf of Rajkummar Rao to complete all the rituals of his marriage.
eyes full
On seeing Patralekha as a bride, Rajkumar Rao’s eyes filled with tears and Patralekha was seen lovingly wiping her tears.
identification of multiple births
Opening her heart, Patralekha told Rajkummar Rao that she feels that she knows Rajkumar Rao very well for many births, not only in this birth.
just say thank you
In return, Rajkummar Rao was just able to thank Patralekha for being his life partner.
pranks and jokes
Putting on the garland, Rajkummar Rao, leaving Patralekha behind, proceeded but then returned with equal speed.
the joy of marriage
The happiness of marriage is clearly visible on the faces of Rajkumar Rao and Patralekha. The two have known each other for 11 years and are dating.
share happiness with each other
After changing Jaimal, Rajkumar Rao and Patralekha shared this happiness with each other in this way.
alliance
Patralekha and Rajkumar were only seen enjoying each other’s company even during their alliance at their wedding mandap.
flower rain
After taking seven rounds in the mandap, Rajkumar Rao and Patralekha were soaked in a rain of flowers by their relatives and friends.
husband and wife
Here is the first picture of Mr Patralekha Paul and Mrs Rajkumar Rao. Filmbeat wishes him a lifetime of happiness.
