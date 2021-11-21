Rajkummar Rao asks wife Patralekhaa to put sindoor on his forehead. Rajkumar Rao got his demand filled with letters, wept after seeing the bride

bride going to the mandap

Patralekha reached the mandap with her mother and brother. Together was his pet dog. During this, on seeing Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha gestured to him while making a heart for her future husband.

first look at the bride

At the same time, Rajkumar Rao also responded to the gesture of Patralekha without any delay. Rajkummar Rao had told in an interview that Patralekha’s mother when she met him for the first time said, “I think you are the last boy my daughter is meeting.”

Farah Khan performed the rituals

While Rajkummar Rao welcomed Patralekha into the mandap with whistles, his special friend Farah Khan was present on behalf of Rajkummar Rao to complete all the rituals of his marriage.

eyes full

On seeing Patralekha as a bride, Rajkumar Rao’s eyes filled with tears and Patralekha was seen lovingly wiping her tears.

identification of multiple births

Opening her heart, Patralekha told Rajkummar Rao that she feels that she knows Rajkumar Rao very well for many births, not only in this birth.

just say thank you

In return, Rajkummar Rao was just able to thank Patralekha for being his life partner.

pranks and jokes

Putting on the garland, Rajkummar Rao, leaving Patralekha behind, proceeded but then returned with equal speed.

