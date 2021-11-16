rajkummar rao bhumi pednekar movie badhaai do release date change | Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s Badhaai Do release date changed, now it will release on this day

Entertainment

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's Badhaai Do release date changed

Actor Rajkummar Rao is in discussion about his marriage these days. Rajkumar Rao converted the 11-year relationship into marriage. Rajkumar married Patralekha in Chandigarh. The release date of Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s upcoming film Badhaai Do has been shifted amid the marriage.

Badhaai Do makers released an official statement saying that the new release date of Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkumar Rao’s film Badhaai Do has been released. Earlier this film was to be released on the occasion of Republic Day 2022 but now the makers have extended the release date of the film. 4 February 2022.

Let us tell you that Badhaai Do is directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni. Which is produced by Junglee Pictures. In this film, Bhumi is in the role of a PT teaser and Rajkummar Rao will be seen in the role of a cop.

Rajkummar Rao was recently seen in Hum Do Hamare Do with Kriti Sanon. This film released on OTT. Which was a family drama film which got mixed response. Stars like Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak were also seen in this film.

On the other hand, if we talk about Bhumi Pednekar, she will once again be seen in the film Rakshabandhan with Akshay Kumar. Bhumi Pednekar was earlier seen in Toilet Ek Prem Katha opposite Akshay Kumar.

