Rajkummar Rao Bhumi Pednekar reached the theaters to enjoy their film ‘Badhaai Do’ with audience!

Ever since the film ‘Badhaai Do’ has hit the theatres, it has become a topic of discussion in a matter of days. This film is no less than a treat for the audience in this season of love. Recently the lead actors of the film Rajkumar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar visited a theater in Mumbai to watch the film and interact with the audience.

Harshvardhan Kulkarni’s ‘Badhaai Do’ is fast making its way into the hearts of the audience. The film is receiving a lot of love from the audience for the unique and different story that the film has presented in this season of Pyaar. The film’s lead actors Rajkumar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar suddenly turned to a theater in Mumbai to enjoy the film with the audience. On this special occasion, he interacted with the audience and danced to the songs of the film.

The film has also registered a great record at the box office. With positive word of mouth, the film is receiving a great response in theatres. The film is progressing with a good percentage every day as a result of which the film has collected around 9.67 crores on the weekend.

Junglee Pictures’ Badhaai Do is directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, written by Akshat Ghildiyal and Suman Adhikari. ‘Badhaai Do’ releases in cinemas on February 11 and is theatrically distributed worldwide by Zee Studios. has been done.

READ Also nupur shikhare and ira khan cute picture: Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan Relationship: Ira Khan officially confirmed her relationship with Nupur Shikhare on Valentine's Day this year. Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

Story first published: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 17:48 [IST]