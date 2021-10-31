Rajkummar Rao is getting married to girlfriend Patralekha says reports, Also actor gave hint on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’

According to a report, Rajkummar Rao may marry his girlfriend Patralekha next month. Patralekha is an actor who made her debut with Rajkumar Rao’s film.

There are reports about Rajkumar Rao that he is going to marry his girlfriend Patralekha next month. According to a report, both can get married next month. It is being told that both will get married in a simple way in the presence of the family. Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha are dating each other for almost a decade. Even when Rajkumar had recently reached The Kapil Sharma Show, he had given a hint about his marriage.

According to a report in E Times, the two may get married on November 10, 11 or 12. It is being told that Rajkumar has also invited his close actors to the wedding. Apart from the film world, family members and close relatives can attend the wedding. If sources are to be believed, this marriage will be completed in the presence of very few people. However, neither Patralekha nor Rajkumar has confirmed this news.

Rajkummar Rao had told about his relationship with Patralekha that he had first seen her in an advertisement. Seeing Patralekha, Rajkumar Rao said, ‘What a lovely girl she is, she should be married.’ When Rajkumar had reached ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ on Saturday, Kapil Sharma asked him, ‘Are you watching each other’s ed and film, that both are watching the house together?’ In response, the prince said, ‘No, the house is also watching.’

In the show, Rajkumar also told that when he met Patralekha for the first time, Patralekha had misunderstood him. Patralekha understood the character Rajkumar played in the film ‘Love Sex Aur Dhoka’. He said, ‘She thought that he was such a lowly man, so she was not talking to me.’ Rajkumar further told that when he started talking, he started liking Patralekha.

Who is Patralekha? Patralekha is an actress who works for films and commercials. Patralekha made her debut with the film Rajkumar Rao. Patralekha played the lead role in the 2014 film City Lights. The film was also highly appreciated. After this Patralekha appeared in ‘Love Games’ and ‘Nanu Ki Jaanu’. Patralekha is also very active on digital platforms and has done shows like Badnaam Gali, Forbidden Love, Main Hero Bol Raha Hoon.