Rajkummar Rao Patralekha royal wedding pictures – Farah Khan does Sehrabandhi | Rajkummar Rao – Patralekha’s beautiful album of marriage, Farah Khan tied Sehra

Patralekha’s sardine is going viral Patralekha’s chunni in this marriage is going viral. A special quote was written on Patralekha’s sardine which was in Bengali language. It was written on Chunni – Amar Puran Bhora Bhalo Bhasha Aami Tumaye Concluding Korilam. The meaning of this special quote is – I dedicate all the love I keep in my heart and my whole life on you. Sabyasachi’s Outfits This special outfit of Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha was designed by Sabyasachi. Sabyasachi had personalized this outfit according to Rajkumar and Patralekha. Patralekha wore a very beautiful sari with golden colored booties on it. On the other hand, Rajkummar Rao wore a Bangalore silk kurta-pajama and ivory colored silk jacket. very beautiful love story Interestingly, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha were in a relationship for the last eight years and their relationship impacted each other’s lives in a very beautiful way. While Patralekha supported Rajkumar during his struggling days, Patralekha always got encouragement from Rajkumar Rao for his work. came like this Patralekha first saw Rajkummar Rao in his film Love, Sex Aur Dhoka. He felt that Rajkummar Rao would be as strange as the boys in the film were in real life. Such was the image of the prince in Patralekha’s mind for the first time. However, Rajkummar Rao saw Patralekha for the first time in an ad and felt that he had to marry a girl like Patralekha. READ Also Anupamaa TV Show Madalsa Sharma Shares Shocking Video Vanraj in Party Mode and Everyone Happy | Never would have seen Vanraj's style like this, Anupama's son is standing with Kavya for the first time --> -->

luck brought along

Luck brought Patralekha and Rajkummar Rao together in 2014 when both were cast for Hansal Mehta’s film Citylights. The two started working together and very soon both of them understood each other on a deeper level and became equally impressed by each other’s work.

Patralekha was fascinated by the prince

Patralekha told in an interview, “When Rajkumar works, not only his own character, he keeps everyone’s character in mind and tries that everyone can give their best. Her love for work was worth seeing and seeing this, Patralekha started paying more respect to Rajkumar every day.

never went on a date

Patralekha told in an interview that the love for cinema brought her and Rajkumar closer. Both of them never went on any date but started liking spending time together. The two used to go on long drives together and talk about cinema for hours. At the same time, Rajkumar Rao and Patralekha used to accompany each other on auditions and used to boost each other’s morale.

shared a beautiful story

Patralekha told that Rajkummar Rao often expresses his love for Patralekha even after leaving his nature. Once Rajkumar was getting late to meet Patralekha, he stopped the taxi at the airport, took a cab back to Juhu and reached to meet Patralekha. Not only this, when his earnings were not very much, he bought a very expensive bag for Patralekha.

Surprise was given like this

Years later, the same bag of letters was stolen in London. She called and told this to the prince and started crying. Rajkumar explained to her that it was only a bag but Patralekha believed that the bag had memories of her and Rajkumar. When Patralekha reached back to his hotel, Rajkumar bought and sent the bag back to Patralekha.

READ Also Aishwarya Rai Shares Unseen Pictures With Daughter Aaradhya: My Love, My Life

-->