Rajkummar Rao Patralekha Wedding Video And Photos Viral Actress Put Sindoor In Actor Maang

After the rounds, Rajkumar Rao filled the demand of letters and after that his wife also got the demand filled. Its video is becoming very viral.

Bollywood’s famous actor Rajkumar Rao and actress Patralekha tied the knot on November 15. Before marriage, both had dated each other for a long time. Not only this, they have also worked in films together. Like the careers of Rajkumar Rao and Patralekha, their love story is also quite filmy and the special thing is that both of them also got married in the film style. Where the groom usually fulfills the demand of the bride, in this marriage Patralekha also fulfilled the demand of her husband i.e. Rajkumar Rao.

This video of Rajkumar Rao and Patralekha’s wedding has been shared by the actor himself from his Instagram account. The video begins with Patralekha’s bridal entry, in which the actress is seen moving towards the bride-to-be, who is wearing a wedding dress. Patralekha also spoke her heart for Rajkumar Rao on the special occasion of marriage.

Patralekha told Rajkumar, “It has been 11 years together, but still it seems that I have known you from the beginning of life and not only for this life. I can say with certainty that this is a matter of many lives.” At the same time, Rajkummar Rao also expressed his love for Patralekha and said, “We have been together for 10-11 years, but I still feel that we started dating only recently.”

Talking about Patralekha, Rajkummar Rao further said, “We really like each other’s company. We even thought that let’s do this. Let’s become husband and wife. We keep saying this to each other all the time, but we are really soulmates and I really believe in that. Thank you for being my wife.”

In the wedding video, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha were seen taking rounds. After the rounds, the actor filled the demand of the letter and asked the actress to do the same. The special thing is that Patralekha also happily filled their demand. Sharing this video, Rajkummar Rao wrote, “Sharing a glimpse of the most beautiful day of my life with all of you.”