Rajkummar Rao Patralekhaa wedding photos their marriage pics from Chandigarh | Rajkummar Rao marries girlfriend Patralekha, the groom Raja is seen dancing in the round – see Wedding Album

cute note

Rajkummar Rao wrote a very romantic post for Patralekha. Rajkummar Rao wrote, Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, today I married my Patralekha, my everything, my best friend, my family. There is no greater happiness for me today than to be called your husband.

love story of rajkumar rao and patralekha

The love story of Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha is no less than a story. Both saw the struggle as well as the progress. Both supported each other at every turn and today decided to tie the knot of 7 births.

affair

Patralekha made her Bollywood debut in the year 2014 with the film Citylights opposite Rajkummar Rao. After the film, a romance started between the two and they dated each other.

Rajkumar Rao dances in the round

Rajkummar Rao danced fiercely in his wedding. He was seen dancing while taking rounds.