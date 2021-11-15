Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa Wedding: Rajkummar-Patralekha will take 7 Phere at the Royal Resort of Chandigarh, see the pictures of tremendous location, Here is one day’s tariff

Some pictures of Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa were going viral on social media, in which both were seen in off-white dresses. In that video that went viral on social media, Rajkumar Rao was proposing his girlfriend Patralekha for marriage. According to reports, today (November 15) Rajkumar Rao is going to tie the knot with his girlfriend Patralikha.

Let us tell you, both Patralekha and Rajkumar are dating each other since 2010. According to reports, Rajkumar and Patralekha are preparing to take 7 rounds at Chandigarh’s very famous and luxurious resort ‘The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort’. In such a situation, Rajkumar has invited many Bollywood celebs to his wedding. Wedding preparations are in full swing.

The wedding venue of Patralekha and Rajkumar is very beautiful. According to media reports, where Rajkumar and Patralekha are going to get married, this resort is the most expensive resort of Chandigarh, which is spread over an area of ​​800 acres amidst the forest. According to the news, the fare for one night of this venue is Rs 6 lakh.

According to reports, the family of X CM Badal is the owner of this property. Some pictures of this venue have been revealed by the CurlyTales Insta page, which includes the front look of the resort to the dining area and bedrooms etc.

Before this, pictures and videos of Rajkumar and Patralekha’s engagement became very viral on social media. In the video, as soon as Rajkumar took out the ring, the actor sat down on his knees to propose to Patralekha.

In such a situation, Patralekha also sat next to the prince and started wearing him a ring. After exchanging the ring, both of them stood up and hugged each other. In the video, people are heard hooting and applauding.

This video got a lot of love from fans on social media. A photo was becoming more viral on social media, which is being told as the invitation card of the marriage of Rajkumar and Patralekha. Rajkumar and Patralekha were in a relationship with each other for a long time. After this, both of them have now decided to tie the knot.