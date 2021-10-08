Rajkummar Rao will take mom-daddy lap, the teaser of Kriti Senon starrer ‘Hum Do Hamare Do’ is making a splash | Rajkumar will take mom-daddy lap, Kriti starrer ‘Hum Do Hamare Do’ teaser is making a splash

Rajkumar Rao The makers of ‘Hum Do Hamare Do’ on Wednesday released the teaser of the upcoming film starring Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon, which is full of comedy.

photo credit: Instagram

var title, imageUrl, description, author, shortName, identifier, timestamp, summary, newsID, nextnews; var previousScroll = 0; //console.log("prevLoc" + prevLoc); $(window).scroll(function(){ var last = $(auto_selector).filter(':last'); var lastHeight = last.offset().top ; //st = $(layout).scrollTop(); //console.log("st:" + st); var currentScroll = $(this).scrollTop(); if (currentScroll > previousScroll){ _up = false; } else { _up = true; } previousScroll = currentScroll; //console.log("_up" + _up);

var cutoff = $(window).scrollTop() + 64; //console.log(cutoff + "**"); $('div[id^="row"]').each(function(){ //console.log("article" + $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr("id") + $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url')); if($(this).offset().top + $(this).height() > cutoff){ //console.log("$$" + $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url')); if(prevLoc != $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url')){ prevLoc = $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url'); $('html head').find('title').text($(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-title')); pSUPERFLY.virtualPage(prevLoc,$(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-title'));

//console.log(prevLoc); //history.pushState('' ,'', prevLoc); loadshare(prevLoc); } return false; // stops the iteration after the first one on screen } }); if(lastHeight + last.height()

#Rajkummar #Rao #momdaddy #lap #teaser #Kriti #Senon #starrer #Hum #Hamare #making #splash #Rajkumar #momdaddy #lap #Kriti #starrer #Hum #Hamare #teaser #making #splash