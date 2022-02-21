Rajkummar Rao’s sister in law Parnalekha comes out for her LGBTQ community | Rajkumar Rao’s sister-in-law Parnalekha talks about being gay

my community movie Talking about the film, Parnalekha wrote – Badhaai Do is a very personal revolution that will set a different direction for the transformation of LGBTQ community films in India. After all, my community has a film where two girls are not harassed for love and are not looked at in the wrong light. And when two boys are in love, they should not be called sweet or six. It’s just a very simple thing, this is an attempt to change your thinking and attitude about what LGBTQ movies are doing. The need and importance of lavender weddings What I enjoyed the most in this film was that you are with your partner but no man is staring at you. And that’s why this film becomes very sensitive. The emotional, physical and mental consequences of lavender weddings are very serious, honest, dignified and effective. Add some laughs to this struggle and you will have a wonderful light drama film like Badhaai Do. Do watch this film. thanks land for sumi Thanking Bhumi Pednekar for playing the character of Suman, Parnalekha wrote – Thank you for Sumi. I am sumi When some stars were offered the role of a lesbian, they were shaken but you did not waver. You have made a way for them. Somewhere in India, in a remote village, you have given courage to a girl called tomboy to live her life with truth, honesty and bravery. Thank you for being Sumi. READ Also Salman Khan not invited to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding? Sister Arpita Khan told the whole thing --> -->

After 100 years you will be remembered prince

Talking about her brother-in-law Rajkumar Rao, Parnalekha wrote – Charlie Munger always says to be friends with those who have passed away. If seen, this man, one of the richest people in the world, is telling you to read the ideologies of old times and the clowns who think about them. My heart is relieved to think that 100 years from now, when we talk about reading books on the genre of acting, an actor who is feeling lonely will find a good friend in you. Thank you for your bravery in choosing this character for the character and acting of Shardul.

what is lavender weddings

It is worth noting that Badhaai Do Lavender is a wonderful film made on weddings. Lavender weddings are those marriages where two homosexuals – a boy and a girl, tie the knot as only such marriages are valid in India. Such marriages are given the status of normal and these marriages become suitable in future in your life as well. Like Rajkummar Rao’s character in Badhaai Do, Shardul who is a gay and Bhumi Pednekar’s character Suman who is a lesbian tie the knot to escape the pressure of the society and further this marriage for their convenience. perform.

very important

Badhaai Do is a very important film for today’s society. Which allows every section to come and tell about the LGBTQ community on an equal footing and present them with as much ease as it should be. The film tells you the story of two gay couples, but while watching their story, you don’t feel that they are a different species. The film manages to convey its point of view with such ease.