Rajmata Vijayaraje’s non-Congress political journey started with an insult, accused of kidnapping 36 MLAs

When Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia was insulted in Madhya Pradesh Congress, she toppled the Congress government. This was the first such incident during this period, when 36 MLAs were kept in hotels.

In today’s time, changing the party of MLAs has become common. In the game of forming and toppling the government, the parties have been imprisoning the MLAs in hotels for many days, but after independence nothing like this happened for many years. There used to be defection but the incident of keeping MLAs in the hotel is considered to have started with the politics of Madhya Pradesh.

In fact, in the 60s, the Rajmata of Gwalior, Vijayaraje Scindia used to be in the Congress. Congress was the government in Madhya Pradesh and DP Mishra was the Chief Minister. One day in a meeting, DP Mishra made Rajmata wait. There was a tussle between Vijayaraje and the CM due to a student agitation at that time. This wait worked like fuel in the fire in that estrangement and Rajmata took it as an insult.

When Rajmata returned from there, she was determined to avenge this insult and also to bring down the Congress government. Vijayaraje left the Congress and joined the Jana Sangh and started preparing to topple the DP Mishra government. For this, Rajmata broke 36 Congress MLAs and joined them. For this, Rajmata was also accused of giving money and also of kidnapping.

Dr. Rajendra Prasad Shukla writes in the book titled Kshitij ka Vishal that the budget session was going on in the Vidhan Sabha at that time. Finance Minister Keylal Dubey had presented the budget and discussions were going on on it. During this, when the discussion on education started, Education Minister Parmanand Bhai Patel gave a long speech. After this the voting was to be held, then it was found that 36 MLAs are missing. After which the whole story came out.

It was reported that 36 MLAs have been kidnapped by Rajmata and Jana Sangh and kept at an undisclosed location. According to the book- Govind Narayan Singh, who later became the Chief Minister, was sitting on the stairs carrying a suitcase full of notes… he was trying to stop a man. The man who ran away was an MLA, who did not want to take money from Govind Narayan. This incident shows that the MLAs were being costed at that time.

Before taking these MLAs to Delhi, Rajmata had given a party at the Imperial Sabre Hotel. In this hotel till late night, the strategy of breaking the MLAs continued with Govind Narayan Singh. When the number of MLAs increased to 36, Rajmata kept them in two secret places. He told the MLAs – whatever food and drink you want, you will get it, stay here. I am getting a bus from Gwalior, there is danger outside.

The next day these MLAs were taken to Gwalior in Rajmata’s bus. Dozens of special forces vehicles of Rajmata were behind the front of the buses. When he reached Gwalior, he was welcomed with flowers and garlands in an open jeep. Here the MLAs were given a party by Vijayaraje at Jaivilas Palace and from there they were sent to Delhi by sitting in these buses. In Delhi, these MLAs were accommodated in five star hotels.

Rajmata made the MLAs meet here with DP Mishra’s old enemies Morarji Desai and Yashwantrao Chavan. When the MLAs were brought back to Bhopal, Vijayaraje brought them back under his personal security. After the arrival of the MLAs, DP Mishra had to resign.

With the blessings of Vijayaraje Scindia, Govind Narayan got the CM’s chair. However, even with Govind Narayan, Rajmata was not made. In the beginning, Govind Narayan used to obey all the orders of Rajmata, but later he too got fed up with it. This government also fell within two years.

Please tell that Vijaya Raje Scindia was born on 12 October 1919. Today is the birth anniversary of Rajmata. Remembering him on this occasion, PM Modi said- Tribute to Raje Scindia ji on his birth anniversary. His life was completely devoted to public service. She was fearless and kind. If BJP has emerged as a party which people have faith in, it is because we had stalwarts like Rajmata ji, who worked among the people and strengthened the party.

Rajmata was very active first in Congress, then Jan Sangh and then in BJP. His daughters Vasundhara Raje and Yashodhara Raje are senior BJP leaders, while grandson Jyotiraditya Scindia is a cabinet minister in the Narendra Modi-led central government.