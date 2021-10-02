Rajnath Singh praises Muslims: No one can doubt the patriotism of Muslims in Lakshadweep, says Rajnath Singh

Cavaratti

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that no one in the world would dare to question or question the patriotism of the Muslim population or other residents of Lakshadweep. The reason is that they have thwarted the efforts of anti-India forces or tried to incite the people there against the country.

“No one on earth can dare to doubt the patriotism of the Muslim population in Lakshadweep,” Singh said while addressing the 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. No one can question the patriotism of the people of Lakshadweep.

He was addressing the people after unveiling a statue of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi here. During the event, Singh also mentioned the issue of climate change and the threat to Lakshadweep’s existence posed by rising sea levels due to ‘global warming’.

He said that as part of the government’s positive approach towards reducing carbon emissions, it has been decided to ban the manufacture, sale and use of single-use plastics and attached products from July 1 next year.

The defense minister said that cleanliness of the land should also include cleanliness of the oceans. Marine ecology should be kept clean. On the issue of anti-India forces’ attempts to create a crisis on the island, Singh said that such attempts have been made in the past and today due to the strategic location and importance of the island, but these efforts have failed.

He said that efforts have been made to promote extremism, militancy and terrorism in Lakshadweep, but all these efforts have failed and he congratulated the people of the Union Territory for that.

Singh said the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government has taken a tough stance against terrorism. But, as far as fundamentalism is concerned, the government has not taken such a tough stance and instead preferred to persuade and prevent those who have gone on the path of fundamentalism to bring them back into the mainstream.

The Union Minister said, “Some vested interests are calling the present central government anti-minority, which is a false and misleading allegation.” The Defense Minister said that the people of the island are true followers of the principles of Mahatma Gandhi and there is no hatred between them on the basis of caste, creed or religion. Referring to the Centre’s plans for the island, he said Lakshadweep would be made the next Maldives.