Rajnath Singh: The government is ready to discuss if farmers find any flaws in the new agriculture law

A fierce battle is raging between the central government and the farmers over the new agricultural law. There were several rounds of discussions between the two, but nothing came of it. Farmers are still frozen on the UP border. Rakesh Tikait has said many times that farmers will continue their agitation till the black law is repealed. At such a time, a statement has come out from Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, in which Rajnath Singh was seen defending the new agricultural laws. He said the government was ready to talk to the farmers if they felt that anything in the new agricultural laws was against their interests.Defense Minister Rajnath Singh was addressing the people online at the state-level Annapurna program under the Prime Minister’s Poor Welfare Food Scheme on Thursday. He lauded the Narendra Modi government for taking steps for the benefit of farmers. “Our government has introduced three agricultural laws, but I think these laws need to be fully understood,” Singh said. An atmosphere of protest is being created. I think farmers should understand this.

‘Farmers now know the truth’

He said there was confusion about the minimum base price. Farmers have come to know the truth and have started calculating their profits and losses. I have read the agricultural laws in full and I can confidently say that to the best of my knowledge there is no clause that is against the interest of our farming brethren.

‘Minimum support price increased by 1.5 times’

Informing about the decisions taken by the Modi government for the welfare of farmers, he said that the minimum basic price has been increased by half and cheap loans have been given to small farmers. He said more than Rs 1.50 lakh crore has been deposited in farmers’ bank accounts. This has never happened before in the history of the country. “All these steps have been taken to empower our farmers,” Singh said. Talking about the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sanman Nidhi Yojana, he said that Rs 6,000 has gone directly to the farmers’ accounts.

‘Today all the money goes to farmers’ accounts’

There is no room for corruption, he said. All the money came into your account. Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi once said that out of 100 paise, only 16 paise reaches the people. He asked that today we send 100 paise and all the money reaches your account. There is no room for corruption. What could be more sensitive for farmers than this?

‘Schemes are run in collaboration with Central and State Governments’

Singh said the central and state governments work in collaboration with each other. He said the Center could come up with a plan, but unless it got the support of the state government, its implementation would not be successful. Similarly, the state government can make many plans, but if the center does not help them, they become difficult to implement.