Rajnath Singh to visit Uttarakhand: BJP govt to launch Martyrs’ Honor Yatra in Uttarakhand from October 21, starting from Garhwal and Kumaon, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand on October 24 The honor journey will begin

The BJP government is starting the Shaheed Sanman Yatra in Uttarakhand from October 21. It will start separately from Garhwal and Kumaon. For this, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand on October 24.

Speaking to NBT, Uttarakhand Military Welfare Minister Ganesh Joshi said that when Prime Minister Modi came to Dehradun, he had said that Uttarakhand is a land of gods, a land of heroes. The Prime Minister had said that there are four dhams in Uttarakhand, the fifth dham should be a military dham in Uttarakhand. We are completing it. Uttarakhand supplies 17.5 per cent of the country’s army. Every fifth soldier deployed on the country’s border is from Uttarakhand.

He said that the Shaheed Sanman Yatra would start from Sawad village in Garhwal on October 21 and from Munakot in Pithoragarh in Kumaon on October 24. Minister of State for Defense Ajay Bhatt will launch it on October 21 and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will launch it from Pithoragarh on October 24.

The yatra will end on November 27 in Dehradun. “We have contacted 1734 martyr families across the state,” Joshi said. We will go to their house. He will be honored and the sacred soil of that house will be brought to Kalash in Dehradun. That sacred soil will be used for the construction of military shrines. Through this yatra, patriotism will be awakened in the people.

This yatra is also important from a political point of view before the elections. There are about 4.5 lakh voters in the state of ex-servicemen and their families. This number is important from a political point of view. Ex-servicemen are considered the BJP’s vote bank and the issue of nationalism is also hot in elections. Assembly elections will be held in Uttarakhand next year.