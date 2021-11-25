Rajnath Singh Told What PM Say to CM Yogi Place Hand on His Shoulder UP Polls 2022

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday revealed what PM Modi did by placing his hand on CM Yogi’s shoulder. Addressing a booth conference held in Sitapur, the Union Minister said that a few days ago, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had tweeted a photo of himself and PM Modi, in which the Prime Minister was telling him something by placing his hand on his shoulder. He told that people got upset as soon as this photo went viral, what did they say in Yogi ji’s ear. Singh told that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that Yogiji should bat fast. Play hard. Victory is certain.

He said, “The BJP wants to form the government for the country and not for the pleasure of power. Our party is the biggest party in the world because of dedicated workers like you.” “Our party does not make false promises like other political parties, even our election manifesto is free from false claims, so I say the party does what it says,” Singh said.

He said that there are medical colleges in about 37 districts of the state which are either operational or under construction. He assured that soon every district will have its own medical college.

Addressing the convention of booth presidents of the Awadh region of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Singh said, “Our party has always been sensitive towards farmers, so our Prime Minister has withdrawn the agriculture laws. Our party can never open fire on farmers and Ram Bhakts like Congress and Samajwadi Party.

Attacking the Samajwadi Party (SP), she said that it believes in divisive politics as their leaders talk about Jinnah who was responsible for the partition of the country. He said that even the Muslim society condemned the Samajwadi Party for this. Terming the SP’s rule as a government of goons and mafia, he said that today on hearing the name of Yogi, the beats of goons and mafia intensify, this is the law and order situation of Uttar Pradesh.