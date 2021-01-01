Rajneesh Dubey’s personal secretary dies: Additional chief secretary’s private secretary dies after 3 days of treatment in Lohia, shoots himself in secretariat

Senior IAS Rajneesh Dubey’s private secretary died on Friday after three days of treatment at Lohia. On Monday, Vishambhar Dayal, personal secretary to Additional Chief Secretary for Urban Development Rajneesh Dubey, shot himself at around 1 p.m. In Lohia he was being treated under the supervision of three neuro doctors, but the doctors could not save the life of the private secretary as he was shot in the head.

Dr Bhatnagar, CMS, Lohia Hospital, said Vishambhar Dayal had a bullet in his head. An attempt was made to remove the pill by performing a head operation under the supervision of a neurosurgeon’s doctor. Since then, his condition has been critical. According to doctors, he was shot in the head and could not save his life.

Mega vaccination camp to be held in Lucknow on September 6, people can get corona vaccine just by showing their ID

Suicide note found in office

The suicide note obtained from the spot mentioned that Vahini’s father-in-law had also harassed the Unnao police. Unnao SP has suspended current SO Harprasad Ahirwar and Daroga Tamizuddin after they were found guilty. For about 8 hours SP Avinash Pandey stopped at the police station and investigated the whole matter. This action was taken only after that. After receiving the suicide note, the entire case was handed over to IG Range Lucknow.