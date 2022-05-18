Rajpal Yadav and Rubina Dilaik Zee5 Film Ardh will premiere on June 10. Rajpal Yadav and Rubina Dilaik will premiere of ZEE5 film Ardh on 10 June

Rajpal Yadav, Rubina Dilaik, Hiten Tejwani and Kulbhushan Kharbanda starrer Ardh Ek is releasing on ZEE5. It will premiere on June 10. With this film Rubina Dilaik marks her debut in movies whereas on the opposite hand Rajpal Yadav has been launched within the film in a by no means seen earlier than avatar. As proven within the trailer of the film This story showcases how a small city boy, Shiva (Rajpal Yadav), regardless of being an amazing theater actor, struggles to develop into an actor within the metropolis of goals, Mumbai.

So now to dwell, eat and earn within the metropolis, he pretends to be a transgender (Parvati) with the assistance of his spouse (Rubina Dilaik) and calls for cash on native trains and indicators in Mumbai. It’s the story of a dreamer in Dream Metropolis who units out to search out out whether or not he will have the ability to fulfill his goals, or if his goals are crushed amidst the fast-paced life of Mumbai.

The voice-over of this film is completed by widespread and veteran actor Jackie Shroff and the songs are sung by Sonu Nigam, Armaan Malik, Palak Muchhal, Rekha Bhardwaj, Rubina Dilaik, Divya Kumar, Parry Ji and Amit Mishra. There are a complete of 6 songs on this film, which have been composed by Palash Muchhal, the author and director of the film.

Manish Kalra, Chief Enterprise Officer, ZEE5 India mentioned, “As India’s multilingual storyteller, we’re proud to companion with new age storytellers to convey leisure to the core with full focus on those that have rather a lot to inform. There are totally different and entertaining tales.

Ardh is a singular story with Rajpal Yadav in a by no means seen earlier than avatar and Rubina Dilaik’s debut film. The story takes a brand new flip within the metropolis of goals and with Ardh obtainable on AVOD, we’re certain that the film will be liked by many extra audiences in India and throughout the globe.

