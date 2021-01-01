Rajpal Yadav Movie: Rajpal Yadav reveals why he is not working in the web series

Actor Rajpal Yadav has said that he does not see himself fit in the OTT platform. Rajpal’s last few films like ‘Coolie No. 1’ and ‘Hangama 2’ have been released on both the streaming platforms. In an interview, Rajpal Yadav had said that praise has been received even without misconduct. Also, Rajpal Yadav has thanked his fans for supporting him for so many days.

‘Abuse does not require work’

Rajpal Yadav says, ‘OTT has gained momentum, but I don’t see myself fit in that space. I don’t like swearing on screen. Which has become quite common in web series nowadays. I have received applause for my work without swearing. ‘

Rajpal Yadav said, ‘I don’t want to do anything that I don’t appreciate in real life. I want to make money by threatening on screen. I am very lucky. Even after two decades, people are not tired of seeing me. I give full credit to the fans.

