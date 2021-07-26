Raju Srivastava claimed Sunny leone is the queen of pornography, said she earn money from vulgar content | Raju Srivastava considers Sunny Leone to be the real culprit, says – earn money from dirty films

New Delhi: Famous comedian Raju Srivastava is often known to keep his opinion in a funny way. These days, the issue of pornography related to Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra is in the news. In such a situation, Raju Srivastava also spoke his heart and demanded the arrest of Sunny Leone as well.

‘Raj spoiled his wife’s name’

Raju Srivastava said in his video that Raj started film making in lockdown. He told that he had met Raj Kundra five years ago. He was more focused on wooing lesser cheergirls in the match. He also said that Raj is the first man who has spoiled his wife’s name.

‘Sunny Leone is the queen of this business’

Raju (Raju Srivastava) further questions in the video why has Sunny Leone left. Raju said that Sunny Leone is the queen of this business. Raju says that according to the way the police is encircling Raj Kundra, Sunny Leone should be imprisoned for life.

‘Upload content from abroad’

Raju Srivastava is seen saying in the video that people like Sunny Leone and Raj Kundra first go abroad and take citizenship there and then come to India and live here. Coming here, they trap innocent girls. After that, they make dirty films from them. Then upload these films from abroad so that the law of India does not apply to them.

‘Lakhs of rupees come in the account every day’

Raju further says that Rs 10-12 lakh comes to Raj Kundra’s account every day and Rs 25 to 30 lakhs comes to Sunny Leone’s account every day. He also said that they have such a system that they can see how many Indian people have seen his pornographic film.

Was about to do a film with Raj

Raju Srivastava further said that when I saw that Raj Kundra has been arrested, I was shocked. Because he had signed me only a week ago. We were about to shoot. I repeatedly told Raj Kundra what would be the story of this, on which Raj said it will be good and you will enjoy it. Watch video here.

