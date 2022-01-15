Raju Srivastava’s sharp satire on those who left BJP, said- Akhilesh Yadav will make Swami Prasad the councilor of Bhutan!

Earlier than the Uttar Pradesh meeting elections, leaders of all events are operating right here and there. Well-known comic and cupboard standing BJP chief Raju Srivastava has shot satire on leaders leaving BJP and going to different events. Actually, earlier than the latest elections, many leaders together with Swami Prasad Maurya, who was a minister in the BJP, have left the BJP and joined the SP.

Comic Raju Srivastava posted a video on his Twitter account relating to this defection. On this video viral on web media, Raju Srivastava has instructed individuals about the circumstances of the leaders who left the celebration. Conserving his level, whereas he has focused Udit Raj and movie actor Shatrughan Sinha on one hand, he has loved Swami Prasad Maurya and Dara Singh Chauhan in his personal means.

Raju Srivastava took a pinch: In Uttar Pradesh, BJP chief Raju Srivastava, taking a jibe at Swami Prasad Maurya, and Dara Chauhan, mentioned that Udit Raj left BJP as a result of lack of ticket in BJP, Shatrughan Sinha additionally left BJP, at the moment he Individuals are very profitable. Each these individuals had been very profitable. Udit Raj is the President of America and Shatrughan Sinha is the Prime Minister of Belgium. On this means Akhilesh Yadav goes to make Swami Prasad Maurya the Counselor of Bhutan and Dara Singh the President of Uganda…is not he?

Leaders who left BJP in the previous are very profitable at the moment!! pic.twitter.com/YNA9O1JcVg — Raju Srivastava (@iRajuSrivastava) January 14, 2022

Election announcement: Allow us to inform that the meeting elections in Uttar Pradesh have been introduced. On January 8, the Election Fee has introduced part by part for the 18th Meeting consisting of 403 seats. In response to the Election Fee, elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The election outcomes will be out on March 10. Polling in UP will be held in seven phases on February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7.

Enormous majority win in 2017: In the yr 2017, the BJP got here to energy by successful the seventeenth Meeting with a thumping majority. Throughout the 2017 elections, the BJP created historical past by successful 312 seats, securing a three-fourth majority. At the similar time, in the alliance of Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Celebration and Congress, the celebration received solely 54 seats. Whereas Mayawati’s celebration BSP was diminished to 19 seats. At current, the direct contest of BJP is being thought-about with SP in the 2022 elections.