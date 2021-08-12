Rajya Sabha Monsoon Session Failed, Punya Prasun Bajpayee Furious and Targeted Modi Government Jouralist Says How far has the country gone back in 86 months – such comments started coming , such comments started coming

During the monsoon session, only 28 per cent of the work was done in the Rajya Sabha and 22 per cent in the Lok Sabha. With this, the monsoon session of Parliament came to an end. The ruling BJP alleges that due to the opposition, the monsoon session has become a ruckus. Senior journalist Punya Prasun Bajpai has surrounded the Modi government amidst the ongoing political tussle between the party and the opposition.

In his tweet, Punya Prasun Bajpayee said- ‘He is telling, Lok Sabha lasted only 21 hours out of 96 hours. No one is telling, how far has the country gone in the last 86 months?’ Many people started reacting to this post of Bajpayee.

On Bajpayee’s post, a female user named Riya Kumari said- ‘Nehru-Indira sometimes divided the country, sometimes imposed Article 370, sometimes Emergency, sometimes taught history wrongly, sometimes through constitutional amendment, made the country secular on the public. jump out. Like Article 370, all imposed, will one day be removed in the interest of the country. This is a public belief. Modi is the pride of India.

One user wrote – ‘Many journalists, who have spoiled health due to fat by eating Congress cream, award wapsi gang, urban naxalites do not like the bitter gourd juice being given by Modi ji for health improvement. Modi ji is determined to improve their health in “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat”.

A person named Sanjeev said- ‘This is your glasses, on what scale should your vision be measured? See GST, Ram Mandir, Article 370, decreasing rates of income tax, increasing GST collection, successful treatment of corona, ration to 80 crore poor, tremendous infrastructure, houses for the poor, toilets, gas etc.

Supporting Bajpayee, a user named Bharat Kumar wrote, ‘GST is in trough. The Ram temple is being built by the order of the Supreme Court. Inflation is skyrocketing. Jobs ended. The figure of how many people died in the second wave of Corona is not. Vaccination speed is very slow. Not 4 lakhs to be given to the families killed in Corona. Advertisements worth trillions of rupees. Weird superstitious?’





