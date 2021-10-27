Rajya Sabha MP said – Drugs reduce the pain of life, like alcohol and gutkha, it should also be allowed to be used

Tulsi said that drugs are a part of everyone’s life. Alcohol, tobacco and gutka also cause harm, but after paying tax, when these drugs are allowed, why not drugs?

After the arrest of Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, the drug case has been in the news in the country. Meanwhile, senior lawyer of the country and Rajya Sabha MP from Congress KTS Tulsi has given a strange statement on drugs.

He has talked about giving exemption to drugs like gutkha-liquor and cigarettes. He said that drugs are the need of life and it reduces the pain of life, it should be used in a balanced manner.

He said that sometimes drugs have to be taken in the form of medicine, so why not allow its use. Tulsi believes that the NDPS Act 1985 should be amended, because it sometimes leads to exploitation of people.

Let us tell you that KTS Tulsi, a Rajya Sabha MP from Congress, is considered a well-known lawmaker of the country. Last year, he came into the limelight when he along with his family had come to meet PM Modi. During this, there was a long conversation between Tulsi and PM Modi.

What is the case of Shahrukh’s son Aryan

On October 2, there was a party going on on the Cordelia cruise ship, in which Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was also present. Meanwhile, the team of Narcotics Control Bureau had raided here, in which the matter of drugs was revealed.

So far 20 people including 2 Nigerian nationals have been arrested in this case, including Aryan Khan. Aryan Khan is currently lodged in Arthur Road Jail.

Let us inform that even on Wednesday, Aryan Khan could not get bail and the High Court had postponed the hearing till Thursday. If Aryan Khan does not get bail by Thursday and Friday, then there will be a Diwali holiday in the court and Shahrukh’s son may have to stay in jail for 16 more days.

Today, a single-judge bench of the Bombay High Court has adjourned the hearing of bail applications filed by Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha for Thursday, October 28.