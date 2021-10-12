Rakesh Asthana News: Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana Latest News: Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana Latest News

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana has received a big relief from the Delhi High Court. In fact, the High Court has dismissed a petition challenging Asthana’s appointment as Delhi Police Commissioner. The petitioner had opposed the appointment of Rakesh Asthana and termed it a violation of the rules, but now the High Court has ruled in favor of Rakesh Asthana.The matter of Rakesh Asthana’s appointment as Delhi Police Commissioner had also reached the Supreme Court. A petition challenging Asthana’s appointment was filed in the Supreme Court by an NGO. The country’s Supreme Court had then asked the matter to be taken to the High Court.

Asthana’s lawyers had said that the petition was filed out of revenge

Senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi, representing Asthan, claimed before the bench that there was a proxy for the petitioner who did not want to be present and had “personal revenge”. Both the Center and Asthana had objected to the request of the Center for Public Interest Litigation (CPIL) to intervene in the matter.

Asthana was made the Commissioner of Police of Delhi before his retirement

Rakesh Asthana, a 1984 batch IPS officer, was transferred from Gujarat cadre to Union cadre. BSF Director General Asthana was appointed as Delhi Police Commissioner on July 27, four days before retiring on July 31 this year. In addition, his service was extended for one year.