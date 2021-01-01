Rakesh Bapat kisses and loves Shamita Shetty: Bigg Boss ott Rakesh Bapat kisses Shamita Shetty because Rakesh later got angry for hugging and consoling Divya Agarwal
She then tells Rakesh Bapat that if she doesn’t leave, others will think she’s hitting a line on him.
Read: Rakesh kisses Shamita: Rakesh Bapat kissed Shamita in the morning, said – she is her S.
Seeing Divya broken like this, Rakesh Bapat sits close to her and silences her and becomes engrossed. Seeing this, Shamita gets burnt in the water and gets angry at Rakesh Bapat. Rakesh realizes this when he goes to the kitchen and sees that Shamita is angry at him. Rakesh tries to persuade and persuade them, but Shamita says that if she is not his girlfriend then why is he revealing? But even after this, when Rakesh doesn’t believe and keeps trying to explain, Shamita says that she doesn’t believe in the lamp at all.
Read: BBOTT: Rakesh Bapat had a breakup after divorce from Riddhi Dogra, Shamita was sad
Rakesh Bapat tries very hard to convince Shamita. He teases her cheeks and kisses them. Seeing this, Moose Jattana and Nishant Bhatt started laughing, Shamita laughed. This chemistry of Shamita Shetty and Rakesh Bapat is very much liked by the fans. Rakesh never missed a chance to pamper Shamita. Recently, in one episode, he woke up early in the morning with a kiss to Shamita, whose photos were covered on social media.
