Rakesh Bapat kisses Shamita Shetty
After this, Shamita ran and hugged Rakesh and Rakesh picked him up on his lap. Not only that, he used to flirt with Rakesh Shamita in one episode. He urged her to sleep in the same bed and started calling Shamita ‘Baby, baby’. While Shamita Shetty was preventing Rakesh Bapat from doing all this, he was flirting with her. Seeing all this, all the members of the family were laughing. At the same time, in a recent episode, Rakesh was seen waking up by kissing Shamita. Shamita was asleep and then Rakesh comes there. He kisses Shamita’s hand and then gets up.
The chemistry between Shamita and Rakesh is being discussed among family members, while actor Karan Nath has recently revealed in an interview that their connection is deepening. Karan Nath was recently kicked out of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’.
