Rakesh Bapat makes Ganesh idols: Bigg Boss OTT Rakesh Bapat makes eco-friendly Ganesh idols in Bigg Boss’s house

These days, including Maharashtra, Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 is celebrated across the country. From Sonu Sood to Shilpa Shetty, Vighnahartas are worshiping Ganapati in their homes. In such a situation, for the first time, an idol of Bappa has been installed in the house of ‘Bigg Boss’. Rakesh Bapat himself has made a beautiful idol of Ganesh ji at home with his own hands. Rakesh Bapat makes his own idol of Bappa every year. This time he is in the house of ‘Bigg Boss’, but he has followed this tradition there too. Rakesh has made a statue, while the rest of the family also welcomes Bappa in traditional clothes.

Rakesh’s mother also made a statue at home

Far from all this, in the absence of Rakesh Bapat, his mother has also made an idol of Ganesh from clay in Pune. Speaking to Itimes, Rakesh’s sister Sheetal said, ‘Like Rakesh, our mother is also a very good artist. He has made a small beautiful idol of Bappa at home. Just three weeks ago, the mother underwent knee replacement surgery.

Shamita Shetty’s boyfriend dies in car accident, actress cries after revelation

Sister said – I am proud of Rakesh

Sheetal is happy that her brother has continued the tradition in the ‘Bigg Boss’ house. She says, “She has deep faith in Ganapati. I am proud that Rakesh has continued this tradition. This is also the first time this has happened in the house of Bigg Boss. We miss her so much. Normally we celebrate this festival with great pomp, but since Rakesh is not with us due to the epidemic, this time we will simply bid farewell to Bappa on Saturday.

Bigg Boss OTT Day 34: Prateek Sehajpal cancels ticket for finale task

The ‘ticket to the finale’ was canceled due to the symbol

With the ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ now very close to the finals, the ‘Ticket to Finale’ task at home has been canceled. This did not allow any of the contestants to reach the finals directly. The reason for this was the symbol Sahajpal. During the task, Rakesh and his semifinal round were taking place. Director Muskan Jattana declared Rakesh the winner. Symbol gets angry and refuses to accept the decision. He removes the mic and throws it in the garden area. Despite repeated interruptions by Bigg Boss, he doesn’t go inside, which doesn’t lead to a final round. Later, Bigg Boss also hit the mark for this attitude.