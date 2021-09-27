Rakesh Bapat naughty question Shamita Shetty: Rakesh Bapat answers the naughty question about Shamita Shetty

Rakesh Bapat joined Shamita Shetty for Instagram Live on Sunday. Meanwhile, the two answered questions from fans. Rakesh, who has an artistic side, was asked if he could imagine Shamita if he wanted to paint her.

Answering this, Rakesh said, ‘Well, this is a very naughty question. I think I want to paint Shamita as if she is on the beach, the sea is in front of her and the wind is touching her hair. I think I want to catch him on the sand looking out to sea.



Shamita was impressed after hearing Rakesh’s answer

Shamita was impressed to hear Rakesh. She says, ‘Oh, that’s beautiful.’ Meanwhile, the actress shared what she finds most attractive in Rakesh. He said, ‘Rakesh’s simplicity for me. That’s what draws me to him.



Rakesh surprised the fans

At the end of the live session, Rakesh gave the fans a little surprise. It seemed that Rakesh and Shamita have joined from different places, then the actor revealed that they were actually together. One fan wanted to know if Rakesh and Shamita live together? Shamita laughed out loud and said, ‘No.’ At the same time, Rakesh said, ‘Right now we are for an interview. Nothing but that. ‘