Rakesh Bapat naughty question Shamita Shetty: Rakesh Bapat answers the naughty question about Shamita Shetty
Shamita was impressed after hearing Rakesh’s answer
Shamita was impressed to hear Rakesh. She says, ‘Oh, that’s beautiful.’ Meanwhile, the actress shared what she finds most attractive in Rakesh. He said, ‘Rakesh’s simplicity for me. That’s what draws me to him.
Rakesh surprised the fans
At the end of the live session, Rakesh gave the fans a little surprise. It seemed that Rakesh and Shamita have joined from different places, then the actor revealed that they were actually together. One fan wanted to know if Rakesh and Shamita live together? Shamita laughed out loud and said, ‘No.’ At the same time, Rakesh said, ‘Right now we are for an interview. Nothing but that. ‘
