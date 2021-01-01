Rakesh Bapat on ending his marriage with QD Dogra
Divorce from wife and shock of father’s death
But the divorce from his wife Riddhi Dogra and later the death of his father broke him a lot. Rakesh said that both these incidents had a bad effect on him. Somehow, he tried to take care of himself and move on.
Read: Riddhi Dogra’s life is like this after divorce, he said – I don’t need anyone now
Married in 2011, divorced in 2019
Let us know that Rakesh Bapat and Riddhi Dogra’s 2010 TV show ‘Merida: But Until When?’ The couple got married in 2011, a year after the set. Rakesh and Riddhi love each other very much. Fans loved their pair. This was the reason why Rakesh Bapat and Riddhi Dogra decided to get divorced after 8 years of marriage. Rakesh and Riddhi divorced in 2019.
Read: Rakesh kisses Shamita: Rakesh Bapat kissed Shamita in the morning, said – she is her S.
Rakesh is worried, it gets worse
Rakesh Bapat further said that he also has a problem of anxiety. He said, ‘There was a time when I couldn’t sleep for two weeks in a row. I was on the verge of breaking up. My mother and my sister were very scared for me. He was shocked to see my condition.
Rakesh Bapat further told Shamita that it was difficult for him to find balance in life and now he wants to find a person who will understand him at least once in his life. Hearing Rakesh Bapat’s grief, Shamita hugged him and reassured him.
#Rakesh #Bapat #marriage #Dogra
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.