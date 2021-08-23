Rakesh Bapat reveals Nishant Bhatt’s dark secret: Bigg Boss OT Rakesh Bapat hints Nishant Bhatt’s dark secret is known
August 23, 2021
For ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, Rakesh Bapat and Nishant Bhatt have been saying many times where they have picked them up and if they tell the truth, everyone will start hating them.? After all, what does Rakesh know about Nishant?
Rakesh’s personal attack on Nishant
This is not the first time Rakesh Bapat has said such a thing about Nishant. Earlier too, when Rakesh had a quarrel with Pratik Sahajpal in an episode, Rakesh had told Nishant a lot about Shamita. Rakesh felt bad that Nishant did not take his side. Expressing his displeasure, he told Shamita that he has known Nishant for 15 years and has helped her a lot.
‘People will hate me if I tell the truth’
He had said, ‘I am shocked that Nishant is a part of all this. I have helped a lot in that child’s life. But since coming here, it has completely changed. Where did I pick it up and put it on? Don’t be such a friend. I can’t say I’ve been so supportive on camera. If I bring his reality on camera, people will start hating him.
Shamita also dislikes Nishant
Shamita then told Rakesh that he should bring Nishant’s reality to light. Not only that, Shamita also called Nishant a ‘snake’. Shamita dislikes Nishant. In one episode, she told Divya Agarwal that she stays away from Nishant because Nishant had done something with her in a show, which was ‘like crossing the line’.
Nishant broke up with Rakesh
At the same time, Nishant was nowhere to be seen treating Rakesh badly. Instead, where Rakesh looked wrong, Nishant stopped him and asked him to take his role, decide. Maybe the same thing was bad for Rakesh Bapat and his connection i.e. Shamita Shetty. Rakesh has already spoken about ending his friendship with Nishant, while Nishant also announced the end of his 15-year friendship with Rakesh.
Will friendship patch up or swaha?
Nishant was upset that Shamita was abusing him unnecessarily and saying offensive things, but Rakesh kept looking quietly and did not say a word in support. And even though he said, instead of silencing Shamita, he started listening to Nishant. The same thing happened to Nishant. It remains to be seen how Nishant Bhatt will react to what Rakesh Bapat has said about him. Can they patch up again or will the friendship end forever?
