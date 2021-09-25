Rakesh Bapat Shamita Shetty Bond: Rakesh Bapat reacts to his ex-wife Ridhi Dogra’s close relationship with Shamita Shetty

In ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, there was a lot of talk about the closeness between Rakesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty. Rakesh Bapat has openly expressed his love on social media. Rakesh Bapat’s ex-wife Riddhi Dogra reacted to this loving bond between Rakesh Bapat and Shamita and now Rakesh has also reacted.

Riddhi expressed happiness about the close jaw bond between Rakesh and Shamita. Riddhi has said that if Rakesh is happy then he is happy too. In a conversation with the Times of India, Riddhi Dogra said, ‘If Rakesh is happy, I am happy too. This is his personal matter.



Riddhi also said, ‘Rakesh you see a kind of person in the show. If they don’t think any work is right at that time, they won’t do it at that time. They don’t like to shout. Instead of shouting, he talks to people. Riddhi also spoke about the closeness of Rakesh and Shamita Shetty. He said he is happy for Rakesh and Shamita.

In an interview to Hindustan Times, Rakesh had said that he had spoken to Riddhi before and after leaving ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. Riddhi also called him on Radhika’s birthday. Rakesh said that Riddhi loved his journey in the show.



Rakesh Bapat said to his ex-wife, ‘If I stay with someone, she will be happy too and similarly, if she finds someone, I will be happy too. We are both mature and the decisions we have made so far have been ours. We dealt with it in a mature way and came out of it too.

He said that there is nothing wrong with him and Riddhi and even today they consider each other as good friends. In this interview, Rakesh also talked about his relationship with Shamita and said that he wants to know her better now outside the show, because it was a reality show where you can’t be completely free. Let me tell you that last night the two went on a dinner date and ate together at Shilpa Shetty’s restaurant. After the meeting, Rakesh also shared a beautiful post on social media, in which he is seen holding Shamita’s hand.