Rakesh Bapat’s foot massage to Shamita: Bigg Boss OTT Sunday Why War: Rakesh Bapat massages Shamita Shetty’s feet

From the very beginning in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, the cameras have been watching the actions of Shamita Shetty and Rakesh Bapat closely. As the day goes on, the two are watching more closely and now Shamita Sharma has also gone with the things captured in the camera. In fact, this video shows Rakesh massaging Shamita’s feet.

This video is shared by the official handle of Woot, in which Rakesh and Shamita are seen more than friends. In this video of ‘Sunday Ka War’ episode, Rakesh is seen getting a tattoo on Shamita’s neck. There are many beautiful glimpses of the beautiful bonding of the two. After massaging the feet, Shamita looks very relaxed and says – I feel like I’m in heaven.





This video also has a glimpse of the kiss that Shamita gave to Rakesh. Rakesh Shamita is seen massaging her feet in Woot’s promo video. In this video, Shamita seems to be very impressed with Rakesh. From a romantic dinner for Shamita, he is seen trying his best to make the actress happy with him.

Earlier in the show, the couple’s flirtation was also discussed a lot and family members often hang their eyes on the couple.

