Rakesh Jhunjhunwala will get 6 times return on this investment, IPO of the company is coming

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala hold 14.98% and 3.23% stake in Star Health. Jhunjhunwala had bought shares of this company between March 2019 and November 2021.

Share investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, popularly known as ‘Big Bull’, is going to get six times return on investment in just one company. Jhunjhunwala, who has invested in Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, is going to be rich once again.

Actually, the IPO of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company is going to come on 30 November. It will be on sale from this day till December 2. The company fixed the price band for its IPO at Rs 800-900 per share. Fresh issue of Rs 2000 crore will be made in Star Health’s IPO. It also includes the Offer for Sale (OFS) of 58.32 million shares by the existing promoters and shareholders of the company.

At present, Safecrop Investments India LLP holds 47.77 per cent stake in the company. While Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala hold 14.98 and 3.23 per cent. According to the Economic Times, data shows that Jhunjhunwala had bought shares of this company nine times between March 2019 and November 2021 at an average of Rs 155.28 per share. This means that the value of his investment in the insurance company has increased by 5.79 times since Jhunjhunwala started investing 32 months ago.

According to the information, he has bought 9,324,087 Star Health shares in the last one year at an average rate of Rs 256.44 per share. His wife Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 17,870,977 shares or 3.23 per cent.

Let us inform that the IPO of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company will be the third largest IPO in 2021 after Paytm and Zomato. The company will use the net proceeds of the share sale to increase its capital base. Presently, promoters hold 62.80 per cent of the company, while public shareholders own the rest.

With this IPO, Star Health will become the fourth private insurance company to be listed on the Indian stock exchanges. Earlier HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and ICICI Lombard General Insurance have been listed on the stock exchanges.