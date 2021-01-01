Rakesh on Ridhi Dogra called Spineless: Bigg Boss OT Rakesh Bapat Ex-wife Ridhi Dogra came out in support of him Find out what she said-
Read: Bigg Boss OTT: What if ex-wife Riddhi Dogra came on the show? Rakesh Bapat replied
We will tell you that Rakesh Bapat felt bad for calling Pratik Sahajpal ‘Spineless’, but even worse, his 15-year-old friend Nishant Bhatt was also on Pratik’s side and once in the middle of a fight, he did not support either. He was saddened to share the same story with Pandit.
On the other hand, talk about Rakesh Bapat and Riddhi Dogra, both married in 2011. They loved each other very much, but divorced in 2019. Rakesh and Riddhi first met in 2010 on the set of the TV show ‘Merida- Lekin Kab Tak’ and have been friends ever since. Rakesh and Riddhi may have separated, but even today they are good friends and play each other’s roles in every difficulty.
Read: Riddhi Dogra’s life is like this after divorce, he said – I don’t need anyone now
When Rakesh Bapat was participating in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, he first told this to Riddhi Dogra without his family. When RJ Siddharth Kannan recently asked Rakesh Bapat if he would be worried if Riddhi came in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’? In response, Rakesh Bapat had said, ‘Of course not. I told her I was going to Big Boss then she said- ‘What the heck, how are you going to cope?’ We cooperate, we are friends and we talk. No such problem. We have a very respectful relationship. It’s funny that two people hang out even as they move on in life. ‘
#Rakesh #Ridhi #Dogra #called #Spineless #Bigg #Boss #Rakesh #Bapat #Exwife #Ridhi #Dogra #support #Find
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.