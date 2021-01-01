Rakesh on Ridhi Dogra called Spineless: Bigg Boss OT Rakesh Bapat Ex-wife Ridhi Dogra came out in support of him Find out what she said-

Something happened to Rakesh Bapat in the recent episode of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, which broke him a lot and made him cry remembering his father. During the Panchayat work, he got into a quarrel with Prateek Sahajpal for not making the right decision. Prateek calls Rakesh Bapat the ‘backbone’ who makes him feel bad and then he starts crying that he is the son of a soldier and will never fight for wrong things.

Seeing Rakesh Bapat broken and crying like this, his ex-wife Riddhi Dogra got angry. This crying video of Rakesh Bapat has been shared on the actor’s Instagram handle. After watching this video, Riddhi could not control himself and wrote in the comment box, ‘The winner is chosen on the basis of goodness and humanity. Unfortunately, in this world, shouting, twisting words and not letting people speak is considered entertainment. But there are some of us who are on the side of humanity and that is what matters.



We will tell you that Rakesh Bapat felt bad for calling Pratik Sahajpal ‘Spineless’, but even worse, his 15-year-old friend Nishant Bhatt was also on Pratik’s side and once in the middle of a fight, he did not support either. He was saddened to share the same story with Pandit.

On the other hand, talk about Rakesh Bapat and Riddhi Dogra, both married in 2011. They loved each other very much, but divorced in 2019. Rakesh and Riddhi first met in 2010 on the set of the TV show ‘Merida- Lekin Kab Tak’ and have been friends ever since. Rakesh and Riddhi may have separated, but even today they are good friends and play each other’s roles in every difficulty.

When Rakesh Bapat was participating in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, he first told this to Riddhi Dogra without his family. When RJ Siddharth Kannan recently asked Rakesh Bapat if he would be worried if Riddhi came in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’? In response, Rakesh Bapat had said, ‘Of course not. I told her I was going to Big Boss then she said- ‘What the heck, how are you going to cope?’ We cooperate, we are friends and we talk. No such problem. We have a very respectful relationship. It’s funny that two people hang out even as they move on in life. ‘

