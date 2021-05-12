Rakesh Roshan trends as ‘India’s best dancer in 1980s’ sparking a meme fest and the REASON is Chiranjeevi

Rakesh Roshan trends as ‘India’s best dancer in Eighties’ sparking a meme fest and the REASON is Chiranjeevi





For those who name Hrithik Roshan considered one of India’s best dancers at the moment in India, there isn’t any denying that a majority of individuals would simply give their nod. However in the event you ask the identical query about his father Rakesh Roshan, they might most likely stare at you in disbelief. And the latter simply occurred when Twitter bought into a weirdest dialogue which sparked a hilarious meme fest. Additionally Learn – Veteran singer G Anand passes away resulting from COVID-19; Chiranjeevi mourns his demise

It so occurred that a group of individuals have been discussing about Telugu cinema. Throughout the dialogue, one NTR fan refused to simply accept South famous person Chiranjeevi as India’s best dancer in the 80s-90s. And whereas sharing his disagreement, the person recommended Rakesh Roshan’s identify and Twitter misplaced its shit then and there laughing. Additionally Learn – Khiladi: Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja’s action-thriller will get postponed resulting from the second wave of COVID-19

Quickly a massive part of Twitter customers began trending Rakesh Roshan as India’s best dancer by sharing hilarious memes and video clips to again it up. One person additionally shared a video of Rakesh Roshan making an attempt his arms at Hrithik Roshan’s hook step from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Additionally Learn – Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Pooja Hegde is utterly SMITTEN by costar Salman Khan – this is why

Take a look.

Rakesh Roshan trending as a dancer He be like :- pic.twitter.com/PlZynkGwdu — The Indignant Hindu (@TheAngryHindu1) May 12, 2021

Rakesh Roshan Sir Nailing them strikes! Sufficient to provide robust competitors to anybody!?? pic.twitter.com/lFmFAp3Ibr — Rupali/#MaskUp/Test Profile 4 COVID Meals Reduction (@KrazyGal92) May 13, 2021

*Rakesh Roshan Trending as a Dancer*

*Le Hrithik Roshan : pic.twitter.com/HAL16MlfL4 — classyboyamit (@classyboyamit) May 13, 2021

In the meantime Rakesh Roshan** pic.twitter.com/zSuaTwnEcE — Believer!! Dwelling On a Pale Blue DOT? (@Human8632) May 13, 2021

It will be attention-grabbing to see how Hrithik and his father Rakesh Roshan would react to the sudden development.

