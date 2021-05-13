Rakesh Roshan Was India
Mumbai: Rakesh Roshan turned the highest pattern on Twitter on Thursday morning and lots of netizens questioned why is he trending. However, one will need to have noticed a decade-old throwback video of senior Roshan matching steps along with his son Hrithik Roshan on the favored tune ‘Ek Pal Ka Jeena’ from the movie Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai throughout an award operate. To filter out the reader’s confusion, Rakesh Roshan was part of the dialogue on Twitter and one consumer mentioned that Rakesh was one of the best dancer in India within the Eighties. And so a Meme-fest was triggered. Additionally Learn – India retain high spot in ICC Take a look at Crew rankings
One other Twitter consumer additional make clear the Rakesh Roshan’s identify trending on Twitter. A netizen mentioned that on one of many areas, the place a gaggle of individuals had been discussing Telugu cinema, an NTR fan didn’t settle for that South celebrity Chiranjeevi was one of the best dancer within the nation again within the Eighties-90s, and as an alternative prompt that Rakesh Roshan was on the high spot, so far as the dance abilities go. Additionally Learn – Radhe: Salman Khan Starrer To Have Grand Premiere in Dubai Tonight
In one of many Telugu cinema areas, an N-fan ( @NTR_Warrior ) (NTR, Balakrishna, TDP and so forth.) didn’t settle for that Chiranjeevi was one of the best dancer of India within the 80s and 90s he mentioned Rakesh Roshan was no. 1 dancer throughout that point. Additionally Learn – Eid-Ul-Fitr Moon Sighting 2021 Highlights in India: Eid on Might 14, Crescent Moon Not Sighted
— Thor ⚡ (@Thor__007) May 13, 2021
Little did they know, the following morning Rakesh Roshan was trending large on Twitter. Followers from the South shared memes, laughter emojis, pictures and movies that includes Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan. Effectively, that they had a superb chortle, atleast!
Test Out Area The place Rakesh Roshan Was Declared ‘Greatest Dancer in India’:
Chusko Anna video @ChaiBisket https://t.co/FGHmBucHUt pic.twitter.com/KTdNyeTspE
— Eswar Gana (@gana_eswar) May 12, 2021
One consumer wrote, “After I noticed Rakesh Roshan Sir trending on Twitter.The First thought got here into my Thoughts was – ” might b there may be some Critical occurred “However my unhealthy , I obtained to know that he’s a Greatest Dancer Lol.”
After I noticed Rakesh Roshan Sir trending on Twitter.
The First thought got here into my Thoughts was – ” might b there may be some Critical occurred ”
However my unhealthy , I obtained to know that he’s a Greatest Dancer 🤭Lol 😂
— Sakshi Bhardwaj (@sdsbhardwaj) May 13, 2021
Test Out Memes Right here:
Excuse me Rakesh Roshan as greatest dancer..?
Rakesh Roshan can do that epic dance steps??#RakeshRoshan @SaiNaidu_ @Myself_Dhruva @RakeshRoshan_N pic.twitter.com/jwJ0ECiZNu
— RAKESH ROSHAN CHOWDARY (@PkDevote1) May 13, 2021
Rakesh Roshan after realizing he’s one of the best dancer in India in Eighties…#rakeshroshan #ChandanMattiNayala pic.twitter.com/BqryrxYbS9
— MegaStar & Tendulkar – The Mass Gods (@MegaStarMegaFan) May 13, 2021
Followers having fun with Twitter Areas Telugu #Nagarjuna #RakeshRoshan pic.twitter.com/KKkoQbwz57
— Mogambo ✪ ❄️ (@UberHandle) May 13, 2021
Rakesh Roshan Ra luchass 🤣#Rakeshroshan pic.twitter.com/voRitfkTU9
— Raviteja (@Ravitej59565475) May 13, 2021
Rakesh Roshan” is a world biggest dancer raa #rakeshroshan pic.twitter.com/QvGitPTjWu
— Rowdy alluduu (@Rowdyalluduu) May 12, 2021
Chandu : Rakesh Roshan is a greater dancer than Chiranjeevi
In the meantime Rakesh Roshan : #rakeshroshan #Chiranjeevi #FirstTweet pic.twitter.com/dTbaaBcKYV
— Fevi Fast (@TheMuttleyLaugh) May 13, 2021
After Seeing Rakesh Roshan trending in #Twitter #RakeshRoshan to #HrithikRoshan :- pic.twitter.com/FaayY0vomN
— NAVEEN (घर से तभी निकले जब काफी जरूरत हों🙏) (@Twitting_Nvn) May 13, 2021
Visionary viatla😂😂
Appudey cheppadu #rakeshroshan ki followers affiliation undhi ani..in the present day it turned true 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/RylfknwLyC
— prabhas mania (@prabhasmania22) May 13, 2021
#RakeshRoshan dancing is an entire completely different temper 🤓💕
Began studying why he’s trending on Twitter and went whoaaaaa once I came upon 🕺 https://t.co/K3HsON2SJF
— Namrata Sadhvani (@NamrataSadhvani) May 13, 2021
Why is my sasur ji trending? 🥺 #rakeshroshan https://t.co/eljIYhRkHQ
— Mirchi✨ (@PaidBWPR) May 12, 2021
Some folks saying Rakesh Roshan was one of the best dancer in his period , you wanna say one thing Kangna ?
Kangna Ranaut :- 👇👇👇#ThursdayThoughts #rakeshroshan #HrithikRoshan #KangnaRanaut pic.twitter.com/gpxIfRNYzU
— Roshni 🌈🏹🚜🦄 (@Roshniikaur) May 13, 2021
Excuse me Rakesh Roshan as greatest dancer..?
Rakesh Roshan can do that epic dance steps??#RakeshRoshan @SaiNaidu_ @Myself_Dhruva @RakeshRoshan_N pic.twitter.com/jwJ0ECiZNu
— RAKESH ROSHAN CHOWDARY (@PkDevote1) May 13, 2021
The actor-director Rakesh Roshan is but to answer the declare that he was one of the best dancer in India in Eighties.
Do tell us if you’re of the identical opinion or assume that there was a greater dancer than Rakesh Roshan!
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.