Rakesh Roshan Was India

7 hours ago
Mumbai: Rakesh Roshan turned the highest pattern on Twitter on Thursday morning and lots of netizens questioned why is he trending. However, one will need to have noticed a decade-old throwback video of senior Roshan matching steps along with his son Hrithik Roshan on the favored tune ‘Ek Pal Ka Jeena’ from the movie Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai throughout an award operate. To filter out the reader’s confusion, Rakesh Roshan was part of the dialogue on Twitter and one consumer mentioned that Rakesh was one of the best dancer in India within the Eighties. And so a Meme-fest was triggered. Additionally Learn – India retain high spot in ICC Take a look at Crew rankings

One other Twitter consumer additional make clear the Rakesh Roshan’s identify trending on Twitter. A netizen mentioned that on one of many areas, the place a gaggle of individuals had been discussing Telugu cinema, an NTR fan didn’t settle for that South celebrity Chiranjeevi was one of the best dancer within the nation again within the Eighties-90s, and as an alternative prompt that Rakesh Roshan was on the high spot, so far as the dance abilities go. Additionally Learn – Radhe: Salman Khan Starrer To Have Grand Premiere in Dubai Tonight

Little did they know, the following morning Rakesh Roshan was trending large on Twitter. Followers from the South shared memes, laughter emojis, pictures and movies that includes Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan. Effectively, that they had a superb chortle, atleast!

Test Out Area The place Rakesh Roshan Was Declared ‘Greatest Dancer in India’:

One consumer wrote, “After I noticed Rakesh Roshan Sir trending on Twitter.The First thought got here into my Thoughts was – ” might b there may be some Critical occurred “However my unhealthy , I obtained to know that he’s a Greatest Dancer Lol.”

Test Out Memes Right here:

The actor-director Rakesh Roshan is but to answer the declare that he was one of the best dancer in India in Eighties.

Do tell us if you’re of the identical opinion or assume that there was a greater dancer than Rakesh Roshan!

