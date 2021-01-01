Rakesh Roshan’s Birthday: Hrithik joins his children to celebrate Rakesh Roshan’s 72nd birthday

The occasion was Rakesh Roshan’s 72nd birthday. But there is silence on this day on the 8th, 9th and 10th floors of the Palazzo building in Juhu. Nowadays these floor balconies rarely have light or movement. We were also told that Rakesh Roshan has moved almost all his bags and beds to Lonavla. He is survived by his wife Pinky and daughter Sunaina.

Rakesh Roshan’s birthday (September 6) at Juhu’s house was sure to have a festive atmosphere. But nothing like that happened, but Hrithik Roshan drove the car with his children Hridayan and Rehan and reached Lonavla. A glimpse of this beautiful evening has also come to the fore.



ETimes has got a special picture of this celebration in Lonavla, in which the whole family is seen celebrating Rakesh Roshan’s birthday. We will tell you that nowadays Rakesh Roshan comes to Mumbai when he wants to attend a special meeting. This happens once or twice a week and then they go back to Lonavla.



Rakesh Roshan is waiting to start shooting for ‘Krrish 4’ with his son Hrithik, who is currently on break due to an epidemic.