Rakesh Sharma Biopic ‘Saare Jahan Se Achha’ is not shelved, which was rejected by Aamir Khan and Shahrukh Khan | Rakesh Sharma biopic ‘Saare Jahan Se Achcha’ hasn’t been closed, Aamir Khan and Shahrukh Khan had rejected

In the year 2017, there was a lot of discussion on the biopic of India’s first astronaut Rakesh Sharma. The discussion was also intensified because there were reports of Aamir Khan being in the film. But first Aamir Khan and then Shahrukh Khan’s film was rejected. Then slowly the news of the film going on hold started coming.
However, now the producer of the film Siddharth Roy Kapur has confirmed that ‘Saare Jahan Se Achcha’ has not stopped. Talking to PTI, he said, “This film will definitely be made. It’s a great story. It’s a project that is close to our hearts. But until the film goes on floors, we don’t want to say anything.”
The biopic will be directed by Mahesh Mathai, which is based on the screenplay by renowned writer Anjum Rajabali. The film will be produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ronnie Screwvala. The casting has changed a lot since Saare Jahan Se Achcha was announced in 2017.
Talking on the casting of the film, the producer said, “Every project has to face difficulties, every film is difficult to make. You have to make sure that you don’t lose faith and belief in the story. Story is the most important thing.”
Aamir was busy with other projects
The film, produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur, is being made on a huge scale. Earlier this film was offered to Aamir Khan. But Aamir refused the film as he was busy with other projects. However, then it was Aamir who suggested the name of Shahrukh Khan to the producer-director and Shahrukh had said yes to the film.
Shahrukh rejected as soon as Zero flopped
Shahrukh had said yes to the film, but after the flop of the film ‘Zero’ in late 2018, Shahrukh changed his mind and withdrew from the film. The producers of the film were also upset by this.
name of many stars
The names of Rajkumar Rao, Vicky Kaushal, Karthik Aryan, Farhan Akhtar were also added to the film as soon as Shahrukh left. But gradually the discussion about this big budget film ended.
better than all
Preparations for this biopic have been going on for a long time. Long ago, Rakesh Sharma himself had said in the interview that the planning of the film is going on for the last eight years. I don’t know what the cast will be like and how it will turn out.
-
Story first published: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 15:14 [IST]
