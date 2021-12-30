Rakesh Sharma Biopic ‘Saare Jahan Se Achha’ is not shelved, which was rejected by Aamir Khan and Shahrukh Khan | Rakesh Sharma biopic ‘Saare Jahan Se Achcha’ hasn’t been closed, Aamir Khan and Shahrukh Khan had rejected

In the year 2017, there was a lot of discussion on the biopic of India’s first astronaut Rakesh Sharma. The discussion was also intensified because there were reports of Aamir Khan being in the film. But first Aamir Khan and then Shahrukh Khan’s film was rejected. Then slowly the news of the film going on hold started coming.

However, now the producer of the film Siddharth Roy Kapur has confirmed that ‘Saare Jahan Se Achcha’ has not stopped. Talking to PTI, he said, “This film will definitely be made. It’s a great story. It’s a project that is close to our hearts. But until the film goes on floors, we don’t want to say anything.”

The biopic will be directed by Mahesh Mathai, which is based on the screenplay by renowned writer Anjum Rajabali. The film will be produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ronnie Screwvala. The casting has changed a lot since Saare Jahan Se Achcha was announced in 2017.

Talking on the casting of the film, the producer said, “Every project has to face difficulties, every film is difficult to make. You have to make sure that you don’t lose faith and belief in the story. Story is the most important thing.”