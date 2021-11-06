rakesh tikai said on lathi charge on farmers come out of chandigarh

On the issue of lathi charge on farmers in Haryana, Rakesh Thikait said that this is a struggle, it will continue. He also said that those who say that there is no anger among farmers, they should come out of Chandigarh and see.

On Friday, there was a clash between the police and the farmers in Haryana. Farmers are opposing BJP and JJP. In such a situation, some protesters attacked the car of BJP MP Ramchandra Gangada. The windows of his car were broken. After which the police also lathi-charged the farmers. Now Rakesh Tikait has said on this that this is a struggle. All this will continue.

Tikait said, the farmers of the country will not go anywhere except the movement. If the government can run for five years, then it is a people’s movement and this too will continue till a law is made on the guarantee of MSP. Tikait also said that since the tents have burst, the repair work will be started from 26th.

Tikait was asked that the government is saying that there is no anger among farmers in Haryana. To this Tikait replied, get out of Chandigarh and see the fury.