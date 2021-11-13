Rakesh Tikait Alerts Farmers And Workers Over UP Assembly Election Said Electors Will Entangle In Religion And Jinnah

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait has alerted the farmers and laborers by tweeting, as well as said that now they will be entangled in religion, caste and Jinnah.

There is not much time left in the assembly elections to be held in Uttar Pradesh, in such a situation, all the parties have started preparing for their own. While on one hand the government is busy counting the works done in the past years, the opposition is leaving no chance to taunt them. Meanwhile, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait has also tweeted and advised the farmers and laborers to be alert. Not only this, he has also asked the farmers to stick to the issue of farming and farming.

This tweet by Rakesh Tikait about farmers is becoming fiercely viral on social media, as well as users are commenting a lot on it. Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait wrote in a tweet, “Now the election jivas will come from door to door, entangle you in caste, religion and Jinnah. We have to remain farmer-laborer and also stand firm on the issues of agriculture.

Responding to this tweet by farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, a user named Amarnath Kumar wrote, “No matter what happens, BJP ends. Uttar Pradesh in 2022 and across the country from 2024. A user named Shivam wrote, “The farmer will stick to his cause, no matter what he tries to get involved in. Now it will be about religion, it will be about Jinnah, it will be about Pakistan.

Now the electorate will come from door to door, entangle you in caste, religion and Jinnah. We have to remain farmer-laborer, and stick to agriculture-farming issues. — Rakesh Tikait (@RakeshTikaitBKU) November 13, 2021

Responding to the tweet, a user named Shivam Bajpayee further wrote, “But neither will there be talk of farmer nor will there be talk of farmer’s bill.” A user named Deepak wrote, “Did not come to speak on the martyrdom of the food donors, did not come to give oxygen, the dead bodies were washed away in the Ganges, hid the figures of the dead bodies, did not even come to console. Now they will come to cheat your vote.”

Let us inform that earlier also, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait had tweeted, in which he talked about going to Parliament House on 29 November. The farmer leader wrote, “Tractor is also the same and farmer is also the same. This time to wake up the deaf and dumb government, farmers will go to Parliament House on 29th November in tractors to make their point heard.