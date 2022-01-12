Rakesh tikait attacks journalists in panchayat aajtak program anchor chitra tripathi slams

When the anchor requested a query about contesting the election from Rakesh Tikait, in response, the farmer chief stated tauntingly that ‘I can’t contest the elections however some anchors will certainly contest the elections’.

Farmer chief Rakesh Tikait is usually in the headlines for his statements. Typically there’s plenty of dialogue on the leaders and typically their statements elevating questions on the media and journalists. When the anchor, who arrived in Aaj Tak’s program ‘Panchayat Aaj Tak’, requested the query about contesting the election, the farmer chief taunted and stated that ‘I can’t contest the elections however some anchors will certainly contest the elections’.

Rakesh Tikait took a jibe and stated that you simply guys (media individuals) make a celebration. After saying this a lot to Tikait, the anchor interrupted him and stated that in case you ask just a few powerful and sharp questions, you then begin concentrating on the media individuals. In truth, whereas answering a query, the farmer chief stated that in this election, individuals ought to make all of the press a celebration. There are individuals from another channels too, let’s all struggle the elections collectively. On this the anchor interrupted him.

Anchor Chitra Tripathi stated that in case you ask a bit bitter query, you then begin to encompass the media. Media persons are your huge goal. On this, the farmer leaders say that ‘they arrive from the place they’re educated. 5 media individuals ask the identical query.

On this the anchor says that ‘Sure, I’ve studied from Gorakhpur College.’ Rakesh Tikait says in response that ‘No, questions come from some other place’. In two and a half hours, 5 media individuals requested the identical query. Because of this this query comes from Nagpur, Delhi after which involves the media individuals after getting verified in Delhi. On this, the anchor says that you must reward the Prime Minister and blame it on the media.

“We won’t contest elections however some will contest the elections anchored now. Now kind a celebration, all of the press individuals…” pic.twitter.com/JX6Sf84N2V — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) January 11, 2022

Please inform that Tikait was requested whether or not Yogi Adityanath will develop into the Chief Minister once more in UP? In response to this query, the farmer chief stated that ‘Hey let him develop into the Prime Minister, PM Modi will transfer in the center and develop into the President. And Yogi will develop into the Prime Minister. After this UP might be empty, another person will see right here.