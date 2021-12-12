Rakesh Tikait Break Silence On Misbehaviour With Him On Bipin Rawat Funeral Farmer Leader Slams BJP For It

Rakesh Tikait broke his silence on the misbehavior in the last farewell of Bipin Rawat and took a dig at the BJP.

In the last farewell of CDS General Bipin Rawat, many dignitaries like Rahul Gandhi had come to pay tribute. Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait had also reached his residence to pay tribute to him. But in the meantime, people present outside his residence started raising slogans against Rakesh Tikait. He raised slogans of ‘Rakesh Tikait Murdabad’ and alleged that he has taken the country back. Now the farmer leader has also broken the silence on this matter. Talking on the matter, Rakesh Tikait has attacked by taking the name of BJP.

Rakesh Tikait was asked in an interview to National Dastak that the way there was hooting against you yesterday, do you think your mind is still not clear? Responding to this question, Rakesh Tikait said, “People of petty mentality go to such a place. We have been sitting here for a year since last year of hooting.

Rakesh Tikait further said in his reply, “Do the martyrs belong to them, does the military belong to the BJP. They want to make BJP military. If there is Korea in the country, then such people have wrong mindset in the country. We are also the food donors of the country and we are also the jawans, both things are we. If any BJP leader has been a police constable, then tell all these things.

On the matter of Rakesh Tikait, the reporter further asked, “Looking at the sight of yesterday, it seemed as if there is hatred for you?” On his question, the farmer leader said, “It is poison, when it is cured from inside, all the layers go away. Because the wounds are starting to heal from within. Such people go in the garbage.”

Speaking on the conclusion of the movement, Rakesh Tikait said, “It has been concluded on the basis of the agreement. There is a compromise, it should be fulfilled by the government.” On the satisfaction of the farmers, Rakesh Tikait said, “Conflict led to solution and settlement led to solution. People still don’t want to go, but they are being sent.”