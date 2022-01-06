Rakesh Tikait Calls PM Modi Security Breach In Punjab BJP Stunt Farmer Leader Epic Reply To News Anchor As She Asks Who Will Loss To It

In the interview, Rakesh Tikait called the lapse in the security of Prime Minister Modi as the collusion of Congress and BJP, and also said that it was done for votes.

The Prime Minister’s convoy was stuck on the flyover for about 15 to 20 minutes while going for the Ferozepur rally last day. The Congress government of the state has come under the target of the people regarding this matter. However, on the other hand, the Congress is also citing the empty chairs present in the rally as the reason for the cancellation of the rally. Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait also gave an interview to ABP regarding this incident, where the farmer leader admitted that there was a lapse in the security of the Prime Minister. But at the same time, the farmer leader also called it a stunt of BJP.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, reacting to the lapse in the security of the Prime Minister, said, “It is a collusion of both. Even the Prime Minister should not decide the route of 120 km. The Congress government says that the crowd was less, so took the road route. There was a protest of the farmers there, but they had no intention of blocking the road.”

Referring to BJP and Congress in his statement, Rakesh Tikait said, “Both have done this work for political gains. Everyone needs votes.” Talking about this, he further said, “Even if the program is held in one district, the force of four districts is deployed there. Why did the crowd come? It is a matter of full investigation.”

In the midst of the interview, the news anchor questioned farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, “Whatever happened in Punjab, it is linked to the security of the Prime Minister. Who will suffer the most from this?” Responding to this, the farmer leader said, “They will take the farmers in the middle. They will say that we showed sympathy, but the farmers came in the middle.

The BKU leader also took a jibe at the BJP in his statement and said, “It will be a complete stunt of the BJP that they consider the Prime Minister of the country as their Prime Minister. When we are saying that there is a security lapse, the state government is also responsible and the Center too, where did the BJP come in the middle. The Prime Minister of the country is not our Prime Minister?”