Rakesh Tikait claims, people had brought the Prime Minister’s message, the farmer leader had placed this condition

Rakesh Tikait, national spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union has claimed that a leader had come to us with the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that we had put a condition in front of him that if PM Modi expresses grief to the farmers killed in Lakhimpur Kheri violence, then we will believe him that their links are up to the government. However, he did not name the leader who brought the message.

Had this condition: While talking to a private news channel, Rakesh Tikait was asked, which leader has contacted you in the past? On this he said that people also came to us to talk. We listened to them and said, “We will accept your point of view that your links are up to the government. Just get a statement from the Prime Minister that we are sorry for the farmers who died in the Lakhimpur violence, we want to talk.

Laws on MSP Guarantee: Rakesh Tikait said that, if the PM makes such a statement, then we will ask the United Kisan Morcha for talks. He said about the government that, these people live in the quest of how to break the united front. Rakesh Tikait said that, when we put this demand on our behalf, ‘he’ did not come to talk to us again. He said that for the last 10 months people keep coming here with messages. But we have to say from an open forum that a law should be made on MSP guarantee.

Rakesh Tikait said on Amarinder Singh: On the growing closeness of Captain Amarinder Singh with the BJP, Rakesh Tikait said that, be it Captain Saheb or someone else, who is joining which party, what does it mean to us, whoever feels right, should do it. Because there is an election platform. Wherever he wants to go, he should go there. We have no attachment to anyone and we have no enmity with anyone.

He said that we have the issue of our own farmers, it is the matter of the youth of the country. We have many other issues, wherever he wants to go, he should go there.