Rakesh Tikait compares union minister Ajay Mishra with terrorist and demand his arrest in lakhimpur kheri case

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday demanded the arrest of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’ in connection with the death of four farmers in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and likened him to a terrorist.

Addressing the Kisan Mahapanchayat organized in Lucknow, Tikait said that if the terrorists of Kashmir can be lodged in the Agra Jail, then the killer of farmers is also a terrorist. He should also go to Agra Jail. He said that Teni’s arrest is one of our main issues.

Referring to the proposed inauguration of a sugar mill in Lakhimpur Kheri district, Tikait said that if Teni comes to inaugurate the sugar mill, no sugarcane will be taken to that sugar mill. Rather, the farmers will take the sugarcane to the office of the District Magistrate, no matter how much they suffer. He said that from December onwards he will stay in Lakhimpur Kheri for three days. On October 3, he will meet the families of those killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and will also meet the farmers who are in jail.

Significantly, violence erupted in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3 when farmers were protesting against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit to Ajay Mishra’s ancestral home. In the violence that followed, four agitating farmers were crushed by a vehicle, while four others including a journalist, two BJP workers were also killed. In this case, FIR was registered against 14 people including Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra under various sections including murder, criminal conspiracy. Ashish Mishra is currently lodged in jail. ,with language inputs,