Rakesh tikait demands resignation of Mos Ajay Mishra Rakesh Tikait said, how will it work if the Minister of State for Home Affairs keeps a watch on the media; Said- Now the SIT has also admitted that there was a conspiracy in Lakhimpur

Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni, who came under the scanner over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, was seen expressing displeasure at the journalists on Wednesday. In the video that surfaced, when a journalist asked the Union Minister of State for Home a question about his son Ashish, he got furious. For this behavior of Ajay Mishra Teni, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait targeted him and also demanded the resignation of the Union Minister of State for Home.

Talking to media persons, Rakesh Tikait fiercely targeted Ajay Mishra Teni. Tikait said, “They do not have the guts to answer the questions of the media. If something has happened, it should be answered. When media people ask questions, they (Ajay Mishra Teni) are dealing strictly with them. If the Minister of State for Home Affairs of the country will keep a watch on the media, then how will this work.

Demanding the resignation of Ajay Mishra Teni in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, Tikait said, “His resignation has not been accepted yet, we said and the whole country is saying that 120B is the culprit, take his resignation, his son is involved in the murders.” Is. The SIT team that was formed has clearly stated in the report that this is a conspiracy, not an accident.

The killing of four farmers and a journalist has been termed as a “well-planned conspiracy” by the Uttar Pradesh Police’s SIT probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. Since the matter of conspiracy came to the fore in the investigation of the SIT, the opposition ruling party and Ajay Mishra are attackers on Teni.

Opposition parties also created a ruckus in Parliament demanding the resignation of the Union Minister of State for Home in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also appeared as an attacker on the central government regarding the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. Rahul Gandhi demanded the dismissal of Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra. Rahul Gandhi said, “Everyone knows whose son is involved in the killings in Lakhimpur Kheri. There should be a discussion about that in the House, the guilty should be punished, the Union Minister of State should be thrown out of the government.”